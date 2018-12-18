General Assembly Endorses Landmark Global Compact on Refugees, Adopting 53 Third Committee Resolutions, 6 Decisions Covering Range of Human Rights

The General Assembly endorsed the Global Compact on Refugees today — an historic agreement aiming to forge a stronger and fairer response to refugee movements — as it adopted 53 resolutions and 6 decisions recommended by its Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural).

By a resolution on the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, adopted by a recorded vote of 181 in favour to 2 against (Hungary, United States), with 3 abstentions (Eritrea, Liberia, Libya), the Assembly underscored the importance of the Global Compact on Refugees — as presented by the High Commissioner in part II of his annual report — as an expression of political will to activate the principle of burden- and responsibility-sharing.

Germany’s representative, also speaking on behalf of France and the Netherlands, called the Compact a “major step” towards providing sustainable solutions to the world’s refugees and those who host them. Hungary’s representative, explaining her vote against the resolution, said there is no need for new instruments, as existing international frameworks adequately address refugee issues. Further, the Global Compact fails to distinguish between refugees and migrants and does not take into account the voluntary nature of responsibility sharing. The representative of the Russian Federation, while emphasizing the importance of burden-sharing to ensure international solidarity in addressing refugee issues, stressed that the agreement is not binding and therefore does not impose any legal obligation on his country.