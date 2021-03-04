World

The Gendered Impacts of COVID-19 on Labor Markets in Latin America and the Caribbean, Policy Brief: January 2021

Key Messages

  • According to High-Frequency Phone Surveys (HFPS) conducted in 13 countries in LAC, female workers were 44 percent more likely than male workers to lose their jobs at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.

  • As the crisis evolved, temporarily unemployed workers started to go back to work. But the dierence in job losses among females and males persisted.

  • Highly female-intensive sectors—trade, personal services, education, and hospitality—explain 56 percent of all job losses.

  • Factors associated with resilience to job losses during the crisis dier among males and females. For instance, the presence of school-age children at home is linked with a rise in job losses among females but not among males.

  • Employment losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may deepen existing gender gaps in the region, thereby creating the need to design policy responses and actions that target women and help ensure an inclusive recovery.

