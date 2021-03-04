The Gendered Impacts of COVID-19 on Labor Markets in Latin America and the Caribbean, Policy Brief: January 2021

Key Messages

According to High-Frequency Phone Surveys (HFPS) conducted in 13 countries in LAC, female workers were 44 percent more likely than male workers to lose their jobs at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.

As the crisis evolved, temporarily unemployed workers started to go back to work. But the dierence in job losses among females and males persisted.

Highly female-intensive sectors—trade, personal services, education, and hospitality—explain 56 percent of all job losses.

Factors associated with resilience to job losses during the crisis dier among males and females. For instance, the presence of school-age children at home is linked with a rise in job losses among females but not among males.