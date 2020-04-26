As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, we know that the current crisis will amplify existing gender, racial, economic and political inequalities and impact those most marginalized, including women, LGBTIQ+ individuals, people with disabilities, the elderly, the poor, and the displaced. The current crisis is likely to have a distinct and disproportionate impact on women, whether it is due to increasing risk of gender-based violence, lack of access to necessary sexual and reproductive healthcare, greater caregiving responsibilities, losing employment or working without adequate protective equipment. Still, women continue to lead efforts to protect and serve their communities, as leaders and policy makers, healthcare professionals, caregivers, and as workers supporting essential infrastructure.

Communities in every corner of the globe, including those mired in conflict, are already – or will soon be – confronting this crisis. Addressing the gendered impact of COVID-19 and ensuring that the voices of women from conflict-affected communities continue to be heard by policy-makers in New York couldn’t be more important at this moment – because we know that defending women’s rights is as critical for maintaining peace and security as it is to effectively addressing the current pandemic.

The NGOWG remains dedicated to carrying out our mandate – ensuring that civil society is included in the important decisions being made at the Security Council in New York, and to defending and advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda – during this important year.

Below, we share resources from our members on the gender and human rights dimensions of the current crisis that we hope can help guide responses to COVID-19. This list of resources will continue to be updated as new information and publications become available.

