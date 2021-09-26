World
Gender in WASH Humanitarian Response: Checklist for Humanitarian Actors
Attachments
Introduction to the Checklist
This checklist has been produced to assist humanitarian workers self-assess the extent gender concerns are integrated into humanitarian response.
The checklist can also be utilized by monitoring teams to ensure gender responsive monitoring of progress.
The checklist follows the standard humanitarian programme cycle and provides a set of specific questions to each step:
How to self-assess and calculate your result:
Respond to each question with: Yes, No or Not Applicable (N/A) when irrelevant to your programme.
Calculate the percentage of “Yes” responses for all steps. A score of 70% and above indicate that, your project is significantly contributing to gender equality.
Calculating “Yes” responses for each step will help you identify the steps that can be improved.