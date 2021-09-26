Gender in WASH Humanitarian Response: Checklist for Humanitarian Actors

Introduction to the Checklist

The checklist follows the standard humanitarian programme cycle and provides a set of specific questions to each step:

The checklist can also be utilized by monitoring teams to ensure gender responsive monitoring of progress.

This checklist has been produced to assist humanitarian workers self-assess the extent gender concerns are integrated into humanitarian response.

How to self-assess and calculate your result:

Respond to each question with: Yes, No or Not Applicable (N/A) when irrelevant to your programme.

Calculate the percentage of “Yes” responses for all steps. A score of 70% and above indicate that, your project is significantly contributing to gender equality.