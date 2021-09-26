World

Gender in WASH Humanitarian Response: Checklist for Humanitarian Actors

Introduction to the Checklist

  • This checklist has been produced to assist humanitarian workers self-assess the extent gender concerns are integrated into humanitarian response.

  • The checklist can also be utilized by monitoring teams to ensure gender responsive monitoring of progress.

  • The checklist follows the standard humanitarian programme cycle and provides a set of specific questions to each step:

How to self-assess and calculate your result:

  • Respond to each question with: Yes, No or Not Applicable (N/A) when irrelevant to your programme.

  • Calculate the percentage of “Yes” responses for all steps. A score of 70% and above indicate that, your project is significantly contributing to gender equality.

  • Calculating “Yes” responses for each step will help you identify the steps that can be improved.

