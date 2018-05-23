23 May 2018

Gender-transformative child protection: An annotated bibliography

Report
from Plan International
Published on 23 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.16 MB)

This annotated bibliography provides a brief overview of the state of evidence on gender-transformative child protection.

Gender-transformative child protection seeks to challenge gender dynamics, and actively confronts gender norms and unequal gender relations that drive violence against children and hinder effective response systems.

Through describing recent literature on this important topic in low- and middle-income countries from 2008 to 2017, this annotated bibliography highlights evidence gaps and recommendations for ways to address these through research, policy/advocacy and programming. It will support the development of a comprehensive theoretical frame for Plan International on how to promote and support gender-transformative child protection.

