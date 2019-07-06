Gender-transformative adaptation: From good practice to better policy

Introduction

Gender inequality is one of the most pervasive threats to sustainable development. It has negative impacts on access to, use of and control over a wide range of resources, and on the ability to fulfil human rights.

It is also a determinant of exposure to climate change risks as women and girls are more vulnerable to the impacts of extreme events. Good adaptation provides options to manage these risks. To address gender inequality, an amplifier of risk, adaptation must therefore address genderbased vulnerability.

In the area of agriculture, gendertransformative adaptation can enhance food and nutrition security and bring other benefits such as increased socio-economic wellbeing and poverty reduction.

New approaches for gendertransformative adaptation have been developed and piloted in different contexts, leading to the emergence of a body of learning and knowledge on how to integrate gender into adaptation practices, both at community and institutional levels. This short paper draws on experience and learning from projects implemented by various development actors interested in gender transformation in adaptation.

The paper describes where transformative change in gender relations has been sought and secured in adaptation initiatives and offers pointers for development actors and policy makers.