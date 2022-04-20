Gender Training Manual - INEE Guidance Note on Gender: Gender Equality in and through Education

The INEE Gender Training Manual is intended to orient education practitioners to the INEE Guidance Note on Gender: Gender Equality in and through Education (2019). This training manual outlines 4-8 hours of training activities and materials related to gender-responsive education in emergencies. These training materials include guidance for facilitators (including key concepts, activity instructions, and discussion guides), presentation slides, and activity handouts for participants. Facilitators are encouraged to first review the instructions prior to training, which provides guidance for contextualization of the training resources.

The training will encourage participants to apply suggested good practices for gender-responsive education in emergencies and to use the INEE Guidance Note on Gender as a planning and implementation tool.

Note: Before this training, we recommend that facilitators and participants participate in an online or in person orientation to the INEE Minimum Standards. Facilitators should encourage participants to also review the INEE Guidance Note on Gender.

This document is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0. It is attributed to the Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE).

If you have used the INEE Gender Training Manual, we would appreciate if you could provide feedback using this form. Your feedback will be used to update and improve future editions of the training materials.