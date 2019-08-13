Gender Toolbox Brief: Gender Equality and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (August 2019)

There are strong linkages between gender equality and access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). When gender equality and women and girls’ empowerment are taken into consideration in policies and programmes, women will have more time to earn an income, girls are more likely to attend school, and family health and hygiene improves. Access to clean WASH is crucial for poverty reduction and for achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls. This guide gives a brief overview on why and how to consider gender equality in WASH policies, strategies and programmes. A gender equality approach to WASH is key to ensuring that all women and men throughout their life cycle, benefit from, and are empowered by improved water and sanitation services, and hygiene practices.1 Working integrated with gender in WASH is key to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.