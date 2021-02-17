Gender-Specific COVID-19 Recovery Measures Key to Retaining Progress in Female Economic Empowerment, Deputy Secretary-General Tells UN-Women Round Table

DSG/SM/1544

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message to the round table hosted by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development titled “Rebuild, Boost, and Transform: Gender approaches for an inclusive COVID-19 recovery”, today:

Excellencies, Distinguished delegates,

It is a pleasure to greet this round table.

The COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating inequalities globally and swelling the numbers of those furthest behind. United Nations projections indicate that the crisis will push 47 million more women and girls into poverty, with devastating impacts, including on future generations.

Many Governments, including those in Europe and Central Asia, have responded to the economic fallout with important fiscal and monetary stimulus packages. For example, Albania provided essential services 24/7, targeting women-headed households, single parents, ethnic minorities, Roma settlements and other underserved groups. Serbia created cash payment schemes targeting women and increased salaries for care workers in nursing homes by 10 per cent. In Turkey, cash transfers were increased by 29 per cent for health, postnatal and pregnancy needs.

Yet, across the region only 18 per cent of these measures target women’s employment. Without specific and targeted measures, we will lose a generation of progress on women’s economic empowerment and inclusion, and our very ability to rebuild from this crisis.

We must invest smartly and quickly in proven solutions. Resources for women’s economic opportunities and the care economy could add $13 trillion to the global gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. Placing women at the centre of the digital transformation could unleash the capacities of millions and catapult countries to the economy of the future.

It is also time to recognize women and girls as crucial leaders of climate movements and innovators of climate solutions and support them through green bonds and other financing instruments. This forum is an important step in this direction — and I look forward to hearing about the results of your deliberations.

Thank you.

For information media. Not an official record.