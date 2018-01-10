10 Jan 2018

Gender, sexuality, and violence in humanitarian crises

Report
from Overseas Development Institute
Published on 10 Jan 2018 View Original

Dorothea Hilhorst Professor of Humanitarian Aid and Reconstruction, International Institute of Social Studies, Erasmus University Rotterdam, Netherlands, Holly Porter Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellow, Institute of Development Policy (University of Antwerp) and Conflict Research Group (Ghent University), and Research Fellow, Firoz Lalji Centre for Africa, London School of Economics and Political Science,
United Kingdom, and Rachel Gordon Independent research consultant, former SLRC researcher, Feinstein International Center, Tufts University, United States

Gender, sexuality, and violence have attracted significant attention in the sphere of humanitarianism in recent years. While this shift builds on the earlier ‘Gender and Development’ approach and the ‘Women, Peace, and Security Agenda’, analytical depth is lacking in practice. Notably, ‘gender’ often means a singular concern for women, neglecting questions of agency and the dynamic and changing realities of gendered power relations. This introductory paper examines why this neglect occurs and proposes a more relational approach to gender. It explores how the contributions to this special issue of Disasters revisit classic gender issues pertaining to violence, livelihoods, and institutions in different settings of humanitarian emergencies, while expanding one’s vision beyond them. It draws from the seven papers a number of lessons for humanitarianism, concerning the entangled nature of gender relations, the risks of the unintended effects of gender programming, and the importance of paying sustained attention to how gender relations unfold in a time of crisis.

Read the full analysis here

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.