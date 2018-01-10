Gender, sexuality, and violence in humanitarian crises

Dorothea Hilhorst Professor of Humanitarian Aid and Reconstruction, International Institute of Social Studies, Erasmus University Rotterdam, Netherlands, Holly Porter Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellow, Institute of Development Policy (University of Antwerp) and Conflict Research Group (Ghent University), and Research Fellow, Firoz Lalji Centre for Africa, London School of Economics and Political Science,

United Kingdom, and Rachel Gordon Independent research consultant, former SLRC researcher, Feinstein International Center, Tufts University, United States

Gender, sexuality, and violence have attracted significant attention in the sphere of humanitarianism in recent years. While this shift builds on the earlier ‘Gender and Development’ approach and the ‘Women, Peace, and Security Agenda’, analytical depth is lacking in practice. Notably, ‘gender’ often means a singular concern for women, neglecting questions of agency and the dynamic and changing realities of gendered power relations. This introductory paper examines why this neglect occurs and proposes a more relational approach to gender. It explores how the contributions to this special issue of Disasters revisit classic gender issues pertaining to violence, livelihoods, and institutions in different settings of humanitarian emergencies, while expanding one’s vision beyond them. It draws from the seven papers a number of lessons for humanitarianism, concerning the entangled nature of gender relations, the risks of the unintended effects of gender programming, and the importance of paying sustained attention to how gender relations unfold in a time of crisis.

Read the full analysis here