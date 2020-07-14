Gender-Responsive Humanitarian Life-Saving Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Saving Lives, Reducing Impact & Building Resilience

Key Results

Incidence and impact of violence against women is mitigated and minimized with a strong emphasis on prevention efforts.

Expansion of livelihoods, resilience and coping and risk reduction capacities for most affected and at-risk women and girls.

Most affected and at-risk women lead and participate in an effective humanitarian response.

Strategies of Engagement

Strengthen partnership with UNFPA and UNHCR and UNICEF in the Protection Cluster/GBV subcluster.

Scale up mobilization of communities on prevention and reporting of GBV cases including Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) within the Humanitarian Protection Cluster and GBV sub-clusters.

Mobilize financial and technical support, strengthen institutional capacities and convening of first responder local women’s organizations and networks to address the special needs of most at-risk women and girls (living with disabilities, LGBTI, living in seclusion, young mothers, female headed households), and ensure their access to humanitarian services including GBV services.

Adaptation of UN Women’s Leadership, Empowerment, Access and Protection in Crisis Response (LEAP) programme and Second Chance Education in partnership with UNHCR, WFP and UNDP to provide services to support women’s livelihoods and leadership.