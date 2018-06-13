Gender parity is key for better education outcomes

Women and girls face bigger barriers to education in sub-Saharan Africa than in other regions.

Seventy years ago, the world agreed on the importance, and right of all people, to education. Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted in 1948, states that ‘[e]veryone has the right to education’, and that elementary education shall be compulsory and free.

Yet according to the most recent data, we are far from achieving universal access to free, compulsory education – even at primary (or elementary) level. In 2015, the average person in high-income countries had nearly 12 years of education, against fewer than five years in low-income countries.

The number of average years of education is an important measure of the overall level of education in a population and is strongly correlated with more productive economic activity.

See full report.