Gender Gaps in COVID-19 Vaccines - November 2021

COVID-19 vaccinations are quickly becoming a story of inequality. Gender inequality is a critical part of this story. In 22 of 24 countries where CARE has data, women are less likely to be vaccinated, and less likely to feel vaccines are safe. There are massive local and global gaps in who can get vaccinated. Only 4.5% of people in low-income countries are vaccinated, and 79% of vaccinations have been in wealth countries. Tragically, wealth and geography are just two factors that skew access to vaccines. Another is gender. In many low and middle- income countries, women are less likely to get COVID- 19 vaccines than men are. This compounds gender inequality women are already facing in health and decision-making.