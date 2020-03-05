Gender equality: Women’s rights in review 25 years after Beijing

Marking the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Beijing Platform for Action, as well as the first time that progress on the implementation of the Platform is reviewed in light of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, this report takes an integrated approach to reporting on progress, gaps, and challenges related to the advancement of gender equality and women’s rights. It uses striking data to examine six themes that link the Platform’s critical areas of concern and the Sustainable Development Goals:

Inclusive development, shared prosperity, and decent work

Poverty eradication, social protection, and social services

Freedom from violence, stigma, and stereotypes

Participation, accountability, and gender-responsive institutions

Peaceful and inclusive societies

Environmental conservation, climate action, and resilience-building

To ensure that progress is accelerated and achieved across all these themes, the report calls for four catalysts for change:

Support women’s movements and leadership, Harness technology for gender equality, Ensure no one is left behind, and Match commitments with resources.

It highlights that what’s needed now is a concerted drive to scale up, expand, and deepen policies and programmes that can accelerate the implementation of the entire Platform for Action for this generation and the next.