28 Jan 2020

Gender Equality Measures in WASH

Report
from Inter-Agency Standing Committee
Published on 12 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (525.42 KB)

This Tip Sheet offers interventions, guiding questions and an example of how 4 Key Gender Equality Measures (GEMs) support gender equality in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene projects and programs. It should be read together with the GAM Information Sheet. The IASC GAM identifies and codes projects based on the extent to which key programming elements are consistently present in proposals and implemented projects. Four steps (GEMs) are assessed in the design phase, and twelve GEMs are reviewed in monitoring.

Roles in collecting w ater, maintaining w ater infrastructure, using and making decisions about it change markedly depending on gender and age. Hygiene needs and practices also vary according to gender and time of life; risk of violence is another important factor in determining w ater access. Analyzing and responding to different needs, roles and dynamics improves WASH interventions so that they are more likely to be equally enjoyed by people in need.

WASH interventions can make assistance responsive and fair by:

  • Consulting affected people separately (by gender and age groups) to understand the distinct local needs, roles and dynamics of the member groups in households;
  • Designing programs to match the distinct needs;
  • Including w omen and men, girls and boys in appropriate age groups in the design and review of the project; and
  • Review ing and comparing the distinct benefits for women and men, girls and boys.

