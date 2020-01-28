Gender Equality Measures in WASH

This Tip Sheet offers interventions, guiding questions and an example of how 4 Key Gender Equality Measures (GEMs) support gender equality in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene projects and programs. It should be read together with the GAM Information Sheet. The IASC GAM identifies and codes projects based on the extent to which key programming elements are consistently present in proposals and implemented projects. Four steps (GEMs) are assessed in the design phase, and twelve GEMs are reviewed in monitoring.

Roles in collecting w ater, maintaining w ater infrastructure, using and making decisions about it change markedly depending on gender and age. Hygiene needs and practices also vary according to gender and time of life; risk of violence is another important factor in determining w ater access. Analyzing and responding to different needs, roles and dynamics improves WASH interventions so that they are more likely to be equally enjoyed by people in need.

WASH interventions can make assistance responsive and fair by: