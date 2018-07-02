Gender Equality Measures in Early Recovery

This Tip Sheet offers interventions, guiding questions and an example of how 4 Key Gender Equality Measures (GEMs) support gender equality in Early Recovery projects and programs. The IASC GAM identifies the extent to which these elements are consistently present in proposals or implemented projects.

The Early Recovery sector can make programmes more fair by:

✓ Conducting or facilitating an analysis of the situation, needs and opportunities of women and girls, men and boys in appropriate age groups;

✓ Accommodating the different needs of all

✓ people in need, particularly the differences related to gender and age, in the design of economic recovery measures such as financial services and emergency employment. Supporting local government planning to take into account existing gender-based socio-economic inequalities that hamper equal recovery.

✓ Facilitating meaningful and equal say by women and men, boys and girls in appropriate age groups in project decisions and in the wider community governance structures.

✓ Monitoring programs for improvements in women’s empowerment and self-reliance as well as beneficiary satisfaction for both women and men. Implement plans to address any gaps or inequalities. Monitor programs possible negative effects of changes in power relations (e.g. rise in domestic violence as a reaction to women’s empowerment).