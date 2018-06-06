06 Jun 2018

Gender Equality Essential for Peace, Prosperity, Says Secretary-General, in Message to Women Political Leaders Global Summit

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 06 Jun 2018 View Original

SG/SM/19073-WOM/2150
6 JUNE 2018
SECRETARY-GENERAL STATEMENTS AND MESSAGES

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the Women Political Leaders Summit 2018, organized in cooperation with the Council of Women Leaders, held in Vilnius, Lithuania, from 6 to 8 June:

It is a pleasure to greet the Women Political Leaders global summit.

Gender equality is a matter of human rights. It is also essential for peace and prosperity. That is why the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development includes a dedicated goal on women’s empowerment.

I am committed to gender parity in the United Nations. We have reached it in our Senior Management Group and among those nominated as resident coordinators, our country leaders. Yet, there is more to do, within and beyond the Organization.

We live in a male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture. We need more women decision makers, and we need more women and men like you, taking action to advance this vital work.

The United Nations and I will support you every step of the way. Thank you.

