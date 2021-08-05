Gender equality and specific sectors: Livelihoods

This chapter explains how to integrate gender equality into livelihood programming. You can find information on why it is important to incorporate gender equality and key standards and resources you can refer to for further detail on gender equality in livelihoods programming.

The chapter begins with an overall checklist which explain key actions which need to be carried out at each stage of the Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC).

After this checklist, you can find more detail on how to undertake gender equality programming in each phase of the HPC. This includes practical information on how to carry out a gender analysis, how to use the gender analysis from the design phase through to implementation, monitoring and review and how to incorporate key approaches of coordination, participation, GBV prevention and mitigation, gender-adapted assistance and a transformative approach into each phase. Relevant examples from the field are used to illustrate what this can look like in practice.