Gender equality and social inclusion: Mainstreaming in projects | Strategy 2022 – 2025

ntroduction

UNOPS launched its Gender Mainstreaming Strategy in 2018 to address the persistent inequalities faced by women and girls in their access to services and infrastructure.

The Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) Mainstreaming in Projects Strategy 2022-2025 outlines UNOPS's commitment to gender and social inclusion in its projects.

This strategy is anchored in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, and other international agreements, standards and norms that are shaping the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and seek to realize the human rights of all people and to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. It is aligned with the United Nations Core values of respect for diversity, integrity and professionalism, which underpin and guide the actions and behaviors of all United Nations personnel.

COVID-19 set us back on our joint journey to achieving gender equality and the empowerment of women, reversing gains in education, economic opportunities and health. The pandemic also reinforced deep-rooted systemic inequalities. It caused particular harm to certain marginalized groups and individuals, including indigenous people, older people, youth, women and girls, minorities and low-income individuals.

These individuals and groups face systemic barriers to accessing opportunities, livelihoods and resources.

UNOPS is determined to strengthen its ability to ensure diversity and inclusion throughout the project lifespan, including its procurement practices. For example, the Gender Responsive Procurement (GRP) will ensure that the procurement process and the selection of goods, services and works have a positive, holistic impact on gender equality and inclusion.

By enhancing diversity and social inclusion and building safer, more stable and just societies for all people, UNOPS is creating the necessary conditions to foster social transformation, leading to more sustainable peace and development.

This strategy articulates the significant shift needed for a more robust, diverse and inclusive approach. UNOPS will ensure that projects promote equitable opportunities for all individuals, regardless of age, sex, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, religion, language, nationality, migration status and socioeconomic status.

Adopting a gender equality and an inclusive approach to how projects and procurement activities are planned, delivered and made fit for purpose will be a corporate priority.

The strategy draws on the findings and recommendations of the 2020 Gender Focal Persons Survey, the 2021 Participatory Gender and Inclusion Audit, the Multilateral Organisation Performance Assessment Network (MOPAN), the Partner Survey Report, and the achievements and learnings from the implementation of the 2018 Gender Mainstreaming Strategy: Enhancing Gender Equality through UNOPS Projects.

An inclusive and consultative process was undertaken to develop this strategy, which included consultations with personnel from country, regional, and headquarters business units. In addition, UNOPS consulted with multiple development partners to ensure that lessons learned were incorporated, as relevant.

UNOPS has also benefited from the evolving commitments, efforts and initiatives within the United Nations system, including the United Nations Disability Strategy, the United Nations Youth Strategy, the Special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and sexual abuse (9 October 2003), the PSEA Protocol involving Implementing Partners and the United Nations System-wide Action Plan on Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-SWAP 2.0). UNOPS is aware that these initiatives, as well as others that will evolve over time, will continuously shape and inform UNOPS's own work and initiatives.

This strategy is complementary to the Gender, Diversity and Inclusion in our Workforce Strategy 2022-2025, launched by UNOPS in March 2022. These two strategies enable and enrich one other, supporting UNOPS’ vision, management goals and contribution goals. Without diversity in the workforce, projects themselves are unlikely to be truly inclusive.

In close collaboration with our partners and community stakeholders, UNOPS will further strengthen its approach and actions, building on lessons learned, challenges and successes in the projects we implement on behalf of our partners.