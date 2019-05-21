21 May 2019

Gender Equality and Equity: Fact Sheet January 2019

Report
from Education Cannot Wait (ECW)
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.22 MB)

OVERVIEW

By 2021, Education Cannot Wait aims to reach 8.9 million children and youth living in areas affected by fragility, conflict and violence. Half of them will be girls. In all, this means reaching over 4.4 million girls living in some of the worst conditions on the planet with safe, reliable education, gender-responsive multi-year educational resilience programming, and the support and resources they need to thrive.

Education is a human right that often goes unfulfilled when crisis hits. While crises don’t necessarily ‘pick their victims’ based on gender, the effects of gender inequality are often magnified. Recent analysis indicates that worldwide around 39 million girls are out of school, or have had their education disrupted, because of war and disaster.

The social-cultural expectations and customs that already exist in these communities often heighten gender discrimination and continue to perpetuate unequal education opportunities. This means girls can’t go to school. It means girls are at increased risk of sexual violence and exploitation. It means girls lose their voice. And when girls lose their voice, our work to build a more equal, more peaceful world as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals begins to unravel.

CHALLENGES AND LONG-TERM REPERCUSSIONS

Limited resources results in differential treatment. Conflict areas often lack the trained female teaching staff and teaching materials needed to enroll and retain girls and ensure their success. Limited resources at home – along with complex socio-cultural constructs – sometimes means boys are allowed to go to school while girls stay home.

Children and youth in crises are more susceptible to gender-based violence. With an increase in insecurity, girls and boys face an increased likelihood of human smuggling and trafficking as well as gender-specific violence. While girls are more likely to experience sexual assault, child marriage, early child birth and school attacks, boys are more at risk of being recruited as child soldiers. Living in crisis settings has on-going psychosocial effects. For both girls and boys, lack of education and the scars of war undermine hope, skills training and future employability.

Perpetuating cycles of violence, poverty and inequality. Limited access to education – for both girls and boys – perpetuates poverty traps, undermines efforts to ensure gender equality, and can extend cycles of violence across generations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.