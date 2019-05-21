Gender Equality and Equity: Fact Sheet January 2019

OVERVIEW

By 2021, Education Cannot Wait aims to reach 8.9 million children and youth living in areas affected by fragility, conflict and violence. Half of them will be girls. In all, this means reaching over 4.4 million girls living in some of the worst conditions on the planet with safe, reliable education, gender-responsive multi-year educational resilience programming, and the support and resources they need to thrive.

Education is a human right that often goes unfulfilled when crisis hits. While crises don’t necessarily ‘pick their victims’ based on gender, the effects of gender inequality are often magnified. Recent analysis indicates that worldwide around 39 million girls are out of school, or have had their education disrupted, because of war and disaster.

The social-cultural expectations and customs that already exist in these communities often heighten gender discrimination and continue to perpetuate unequal education opportunities. This means girls can’t go to school. It means girls are at increased risk of sexual violence and exploitation. It means girls lose their voice. And when girls lose their voice, our work to build a more equal, more peaceful world as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals begins to unravel.

CHALLENGES AND LONG-TERM REPERCUSSIONS

Limited resources results in differential treatment. Conflict areas often lack the trained female teaching staff and teaching materials needed to enroll and retain girls and ensure their success. Limited resources at home – along with complex socio-cultural constructs – sometimes means boys are allowed to go to school while girls stay home.

Children and youth in crises are more susceptible to gender-based violence. With an increase in insecurity, girls and boys face an increased likelihood of human smuggling and trafficking as well as gender-specific violence. While girls are more likely to experience sexual assault, child marriage, early child birth and school attacks, boys are more at risk of being recruited as child soldiers. Living in crisis settings has on-going psychosocial effects. For both girls and boys, lack of education and the scars of war undermine hope, skills training and future employability.

Perpetuating cycles of violence, poverty and inequality. Limited access to education – for both girls and boys – perpetuates poverty traps, undermines efforts to ensure gender equality, and can extend cycles of violence across generations.