Gender Equality and Dimensions of Poverty

Gender equality is a prerequisite for poverty reduction and sustainable development. Gender equality is achieved when women and men, girls and boys, have equal rights, life prospects and opportunities, and the power to shape their own lives and contribute to society. Sida’s conceptual framework for multidimensional poverty recognises four dimensions of poverty namely, resources, opportunities and choice, power and voice, and human security. The purpose of this brief is to highlight the main connection between gender inequality and poverty within those four dimensions and how to integrate the gender equality perspective into the multidimensional poverty analysis (MDPA).