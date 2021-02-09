Gender, Disaster Management and the Private Sector - Mapping and analysis of existing resources and previous interventions

This Connecting Business initiative (CBi) document presents the importance of gender in private sector and disaster management, as well as the interconnections between these themes. Developed in two months as a starting point to a new thematic area for the Connecting Business initiative (CBi), the document holds the following chapters:

The relevance of the theme, starting with what gender is and why it matters in private sector disaster management.

The results of a literature review, a survey and interviews with key partners and actors related to gender in disaster management.

A special chapter on COVID-19, gender and the private sector, explaining the major impact the pandemic has had as it relates to gender, as well as the window of opportunity.

Three case studies of how the private sector has addressed gender and disaster management so far, focusing on 1) women-led micro-small and medium size enterprises in a double disaster; 2) displacement in fragile contexts; and 3) data and technology.

Provides access to close to 200 resources, that can be further used as specific resources to guide the work of each actor.

The document is a shared effort based on the knowledge of a large variety of experts and actors and it invites you to participate in the discussions and exchange of ideas on how to bring the theme further!