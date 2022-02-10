The Gender Dimensions of Forced Displacement: Findings from New Empirical Analysis

By Jeni Klugman

ABSTRACT

To date, research and analysis of the gendered dimensions of forced displacement have been limited. This Quarterly Digest highlights findings from a new, major World Bank Research Program which has sought to fill this important gap. The papers published from the Program include eight detailed country investigations and three multi-country studies covering 17 countries, and feature innovative methodological approaches, combining different sources of data to test hypotheses. The Digest presents the results over four main areas of research (poverty, livelihood, intimate partner violence, and gender norms), and concludes with a series of recommendations to improve the collection of data to investigate the intersectionality of gender and displacement. The Program’s findings lend support to a number of expected patterns, like the disadvantages faced by displaced women in economic opportunities, but also reveal some counter-intuitive results in particular settings, underscoring the importance of country-specific analysis.

Introduction

While there have been welcome advances in global evidence and understanding about forced displacement, research and analysis of the gendered dimensions of displacement have been limited. A major World Bank Research Program has sought to fill this important gap. A series of papers were commissioned from leading experts—with eight detailed country investigations and three multi-country papers covering 17 countries—to address several key questions, namely:

How does gender inequality affect the extent and patterns of different dimensions of poverty in forcibly displaced populations?

How do conflict and displacement affect gender norms, and the prevalence of intimate partner violence and child marriage for women and girls?

What are the implications for the design and implementation of policies and programs?

The Gender Dimensions of Forced Displacement (GDFD) Research Program reveals that much more can be done even with existing data, both to enrich our understanding of expected patterns of gender inequality, and to capture some counter-intuitive results. The analyses demonstrate how diverse data sources—ranging from well-known datasets such as the Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS), to more recently fielded labor market and household income and expenditure surveys purposely designed to include or study forcibly displaced persons (FDPs) (Brück and Stojetz, 2021)—can cast light on the gendered dimensions of forced displacement. This can be achieved when gender and displacement status are examined alongside such key variables as age and family structure, the duration of displacement, and so on.

Innovative methodological approaches, combining different sources of data to test hypotheses on the gendered dimensions of forced displacement, include the research on gender-based violence (GBV) which spatially links data from the Domestic Violence module of the DHS to the Armed Conflict Location and Events Database (ACLED) to allow conflict-affected communities to be identified and contrasted to communities that are not exposed to conflict (Kelly et al., 2021a; Ekhator-Mobayode et al., 2020).

The GDFD’s findings lend support to a number of expected patterns, like the disadvantages faced by displaced women in economic opportunities, but also highlight some counter-intuitive results in particular settings, underscoring the importance of country-specific analysis. For example, in Darfur, Sudan, internally displaced (IDP) women work more than non-IDP women but are poorer, on average. We find that in Somalia—in a context of very high poverty rates—male-headed households are worse off than female-headed households overall, but that some types of female-headed households are the worst off. This points to the importance of going beyond household headship, a theme to which we return below.