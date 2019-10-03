Gender Counts: South Asia - A quantitative assessment of gender inequality and its impact on children and adolescents

Executive Summary

Gender inequality has been highlighted as one of the most fundamental challenges to sustainable development. While efforts have been made to understand how gender inequality impacts on women, little is known about how gender impacts on the wellbeing and development of children and adolescents. This is despite childhood and adolescence being where gender inequalities first emerge, with these early years of life also critical to shaping gender norms.

To help guide more effective and inclusive policy, this report provides a comprehensive account of how gender inequality impacts on the lives of children and adolescents. This report focuses on low and middle income countries of South Asia, with other reports in the series focusing on East & South East Asia, Central Asia and the Pacific. The report is intended for policy makers, programmers and those working in research, development and national statistics offices.

The first of its kind, this report is framed around a conceptual framework that includes six domains. The first two domains focus on the context in which gender inequality manifests and is perpetuated. The remaining four domains relate to how gender inequality impacts on health and wellbeing at an individual level and in particular on children’s and adolescent’s outcomes related to health; education and transition to employment; protection; and safe environment.

Over 100 indicators were defined across these domains and subsequently populated with the best available data.

This report focuses on quantitative measurement of gender inequality, and as such, is dependent on high quality data. There were numerous indicators which could not be readily populated, including: sexual and reproductive health of children aged under 15 years, adolescent boys, and unmarried adolescents; wellbeing of young people with diverse gender identity and sexual orientation; measures of menstrual health and hygiene; prevalence of disability amongst children and adolescents; and the individual-level impacts of conflict, disaster and climate change, urbanisation and food security. There were however many indicators with data available and these findings identify some key areas of need and a baseline from which progress can be measured.