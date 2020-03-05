World
Gender Counts: Assessing Global Armed Violence Datasets for Gender Relevance
by Anna Alvazzi del Frate, Gergely Hideg, and Emile LeBrun
Overview
Datasets on small arms and armed violence can be key to understanding and responding to the gendered aspects of lethal violence. A wealth of global, regional, and national datasets documenting violent deaths, unplanned explosions at munitions sites (UEMS), firearm holdings, and transparency in the arms trade have the potential to highlight relevant gendered dynamics. But the sex and gender components of these datasets are not well understood. The present study, which is designed to assess this knowledge gap, is conducted in the context of states’ recent commitments to enhancing the collection and sharing of data on a number of indicators related to small arms and development—commitments that, if implemented, would allow policymakers and practitioners to better assess and address the gendered aspects of lethal violence.
Key findings
The gender relevance of most violent deaths datasets is currently low. A majority of countries have only recently started to provide sex-disaggregated homicide data, while the numbers of female fatalities in ongoing armed conflicts are almost completely unknown.
Increased awareness of the urbanization of conflicts and their impacts on civilians has brought new developments in data collection methods, including work to support measuring progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Femicide, which is a specific form of gender-based violence (GBV), is currently the focus of a number of monitoring and advocacy initiatives that are likely to generate relevant data for analysis and policymaking.
Global multilateral forums increasingly reflect political support for and commitment to better data collection and dissemination for a range of related lethal violence, small arms, and gender indicators. This includes donor-supported initiatives for strengthening relevant capacity.
Civil society and academia play important roles in collecting and analysing data. Ultimately, both official and independently generated data will be needed to produce more holistic and detailed pictures of the gendered impacts of lethal violence.