Gender Counts: Assessing Global Armed Violence Datasets for Gender Relevance

by Anna Alvazzi del Frate, Gergely Hideg, and Emile LeBrun

Overview

Datasets on small arms and armed violence can be key to understanding and responding to the gendered aspects of lethal violence. A wealth of global, regional, and national datasets documenting violent deaths, unplanned explosions at munitions sites (UEMS), firearm holdings, and transparency in the arms trade have the potential to highlight relevant gendered dynamics. But the sex and gender components of these datasets are not well understood. The present study, which is designed to assess this knowledge gap, is conducted in the context of states’ recent commitments to enhancing the collection and sharing of data on a number of indicators related to small arms and development—commitments that, if implemented, would allow policymakers and practitioners to better assess and address the gendered aspects of lethal violence.

Key findings