Gender-Based Violence Prevention, Risk Mitigation And Response In Europe: Promising Practices And Recommendations For The Way Forward

Overview

The risks and experiences of gender-based violence (GBV) faced by asylum-seekers and refugees before, during and after their journeys to Europe have been widely acknowledged, reiterating the continued need to strengthen the capacity of States and other stakeholders to prevent, mitigate and respond to such risks.

Based on a survey conducted by UNHCR’s Regional Bureau for Europe in 2021, challenges in addressing GBV against asylum-seekers and refugees in the European context include:

Across the region, UNHCR partners with States, civil society, and national service providers in an effort to address these challenges. This paper seeks to showcase some of the promising practices related to GBV prevention, risk mitigation and response, and offer recommendations for the way forward.

• the timely identification, support and referral of survivors of GBV;

• linguistical, practical, legal and administrative barriers to access services;

• deterrents to reporting GBV incidents, such as lack of confidence in reception authorities or service providers, fear of reprisals, or concerns about consequences for asylum processing;

• a heightened risk of GBV in reception centers and collective accommodation;

• lack of data on GBV incidents and trends affecting refugees and asylum-seekers.