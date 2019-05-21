21 May 2019

Gender-based violence: A closer look at the numbers

When I met with displaced women in Ngagam site, Diffa region, Niger, I spoke to 30-year-old woman named Achaitou. She fled Nigeria to N’Gagam with her four young children, and she told me how she survives with help from the UN and partners. She maintains her dignity and retains hope for a better future for her children, but she is terrified of violence by armed groups and often takes her children into the bush at night, risking disease and snakes." - UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock
Together with the UN and other partners, OCHA is co-hosting an international pledging conference to strengthen efforts to combat gender-based violence including sexual violence in humanitarian crises. Hosted by Norway, the conference also aims to raise much needed funding to ensure that humanitarian partners are equipped to provide the necessary protection and support to survivors, as well as to address the root causes. The conference will take place in Oslo on 23-24 May.

