Gender-based violence: A closer look at the numbers
Together with the UN and other partners, OCHA is co-hosting an international pledging conference to strengthen efforts to combat gender-based violence including sexual violence in humanitarian crises. Hosted by Norway, the conference also aims to raise much needed funding to ensure that humanitarian partners are equipped to provide the necessary protection and support to survivors, as well as to address the root causes. The conference will take place in Oslo on 23-24 May.
Read more on OCHA