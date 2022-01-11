Gender-Based Violence and Child Protection Field Cooperation Framework [EN/AR]

Preamble

Recognising the interconnected needs of child and adolescent survivors, it is evident that Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Child Protection actors have overlapping responsibilities in regard to response, mitigation, prevention and preparedness. Actors must cooperate to generate better knowledge, develop skills and expand resources.

Both GBV and Child Protection minimum standards reiterate the need for intersectoral cooperation. Increasingly complex emergencies require the collaboration between different disciplines to understand and address new and growing needs affecting girls and boys.

Changes in the humanitarian landscape means that GBV and Child Protection response, mitigation and prevention will be led and implemented by diversified, local actors. Local actors need support to take on leadership roles in leading and coordinating response.

Local women and youth organisations are instrumental for the practical response to the needs of child and adolescent survivors. The role of GBV and Child Protection AoR Coordinators is instrumental for facilitating the practical cooperation between diverse actors to ensure that service provision gaps are addressed and coherence and complementarity promoted. Joint GBV – Child Protection advocacy on the need for protection-sensitive programming across all sectors is more effective.

This Field Cooperation Framework (FCF) relates to Child Protection and GBV AoR Coordinators’ everyday practice. The hope is that it will be used as a standard reference for cooperation between GBV and Child Protection AoRs to achieve better outcomes for children and adolescents and other shared populations of concern. The framework supports maintaining specificity in responsibilities and mandates to generate synergies through increasing communication and identifying areas for collaboration.

Objective

The primary objective for the GBV and Child Protection FCF is, from a coordination point, to address service provision gaps and promote complementarity for shared priority populations of concern.

Shared populations of concern

GBV and Child Protection AoRs may have overlapping responsibilities to identified vulnerable populations of concern. Therefore, in each setting, it is important for GBV and Child Protection Coordinators to facilitate a dialogue between the AoRs to identify shared populations of concern and responsibilities to address these.

Shared populations of concern should be determined depending on the needs and be specific to the context and as a minimum include children and adolescents who have been subjected to sexual violence and other forms of GBV.

Shared populations of concern may for example also include

▪ child and adolescent survivors of child marriage

▪ children and adolescents at increased risk of GBV due to diverse, non-binary gender identity and expression,

▪ children and adolescents separated from primary caregivers,

▪ children and adolescscents with disabilities,

▪ children and adolescents involved in child labour, or living and working on the streets

▪ GBV survivors who are mothers and their children. (This is not an exhaustive list.)

Where GBV and Child Protection AoRs have overlapping responsibilities to shared populations, it is important that the AoRs cooperate to ensure that needs and gaps are identified, needs are met, and gaps filled and coherence and complementarity promoted. In situations where there is a lack of services, GBV and Child Protection actors should jointly advocate for adequate resources to respond to the identified needs and address the gaps in services.