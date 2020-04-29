GenCap and ProCap Strategic Framework 2018-2021 (Adopted in June 2018)

Overview

This framework sets out the strategic direction and focus of the work of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Gender Standby Capacity Project (GenCap) and the Inter-Agency Protection Standby Capacity Project (ProCap) for the period 2018-2021.

ProCap and GenCap were established in 2005 and 2007, respectively, to strengthen protection and gender capacity in humanitarian action. The projects deploy senior technical advisors, as inter-agency resources, to address capacity needs in the humanitarian system’s protection and gender efforts, in addition to providing training and policy influence and practice. Recognising existing resources, the projects address temporary system and institutional gaps, such as those created by shifts in the humanitarian system or a shortfall in the capacity of states or national actors to deliver on specific humanitarian commitments relating to protection and gender. The inter-agency approach, senior level expertise and strategic support are recognised as the project’s added value and comparative advantage. Specifically, supporting the humanitarian community in finding practical solutions for complex protection and gender issues remains a key focus for the projects.

Amongst collective key achievements to date, the projects have successfully provided technical advice and strategic support to Humanitarian Coordinators (HCs), Resident Coordinators (RCs) and Humanitarian Country Teams (HCTs) on the promotion of gender equality and women’s empowerment and centrality of protection in major crises and complex humanitarian contexts across the globe; supported inter-agency protection and gender coordination mechanisms in emergencies; and embedded gender equality programming, women’s empowerment and protection in humanitarian tools and processes. The projects have also helped national governments develop and initiate IDP and durable solution policies and engagement on gender to ensure the distinct needs of women, men, boys and girls are addressed; reinforced the capacity of humanitarian actors and local stakeholders to engage and incorporate protection and gender in humanitarian action and strengthened the accountability of the humanitarian system for gender equality programming and women’s empowerment through the application of the revised IASC Gender with Age Marker (GAM).

The projects are governed and managed through a tripartite structure whereby an inter-agency Steering Committee for each project provides strategic guidance, whilst both projects are managed by a Support Unit (SU), hosted by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in collaboration with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

Demands for GenCap and ProCap deployments attest to the continued relevance of the projects, as confirmed by the Independent Strategic Review of the GenCap and ProCap Projects and deployment analyses conducted in 2017. This strategy builds on achievements to date, as well as the findings of the Review, and aims to address protection and gender capacity requirements within the evolving humanitarian system. Equally, focus will be placed on adapting the projects to new global humanitarian commitments, policies and agendas.

This strategy was developed through a collaborative process involving a wide range of stakeholders over a six months’ period. Consultation was undertaken with GenCap and ProCap Steering Committees, GenCap and ProCap advisers, a Technical Reference Group of experts established for the process, project partners and donors to the projects.