GenCap 2020 Annual Report

BACKGROUND

The Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Gender Standby Capacity Project (GenCap) is managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council. Established in 2007, the project seeks to strengthen capacity and leadership to deliver on commitments to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in humanitarian action.

In line with its theory of change, GenCap invests in tailored inter-agency deployments in support of humanitarian operations to reinforce leadership, programming and localization strategies that ensure the centrality of gender in humanitarian operations. GenCap provides capacity development, largely targeting field practitioners. The project is also engaged in policy-level discussions and the sharing of practices, tools and guidance, bringing the practitioner’s perspective to global forums, inter-agency panels and thematic learning events.

The vision of GenCap, which it shares with the Protection Standby Capacity Project (ProCap), is “a world in which all persons affected by humanitarian crises are protected and humanitarian action prioritizes gender equality and women’s empowerment.” This vision, along with the joint ProCap/GenCap Strategic Framework 2018-2021, provides a long-term perspective to guide the impact and comparative advantages of both projects.

GenCap is governed by an Advisory Group, established in 2019, which provides strategic direction and oversight. Members of the GenCap Advisory Group also provide guidance to enable project management to achieve its objectives.