GenCap 2019 Annual Report

Background

The inter-agency Gender Standby Capacity Project (GenCap) is a joint Project between the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). Established in 2007, the Project seeks to strengthen capacity and leadership to deliver on commitments to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in humanitarian action.

The Project helps enable the humanitarian system to find practical solutions to complex challenges. GenCap’s inter-agency nature and approach, its neutrality and independence, and the expertise offered by Senior Gender Advisors are considered the Project’s main added value.

GenCap deploys Senior Gender Advisors from a managed roster to provide strategic and operational support and expertise. The Project provides capacity building and training services, largely targeting practitioners in the field. The mission of the Project is also implemented through the sharing of influence and practice within the humanitarian system.

Beyond deployments of Senior Gender Advisors, the Project also provides training and capacity building techniques at the field level; enhances inter-stakeholder dialogue and influences policy and practice. For example, Senior Advisors provide a practitioner’s perspective in global forums, inter-agency panels and at thematic learning events. They also provide expertise in developing global tools and guidance frameworks.

The joint ProCap and GenCap Strategic Framework, adopted in 2018, sets out the direction and focus of project activities for the period of 2018 - 2021. The common vision of ProCap and GenCap is, “a world in which all persons affected by humanitarian crises are protected and humanitarian action prioritises gender equality and women’s empowerment”. This vision provides a long-term perspective to guide impact and comparative advantage of both projects.

GenCap is governed by an Advisory Group, established in 2019, which provides strategic direction and oversight for the Project. Moreover, members of the GenCap Advisory Group provide guidance to enable the management of the Project to deliver against the Project’s objectives.

The Project continues to rely on the strong partnership between OCHA and NRC. Together, they are in the process of implementing the Project ReDesign, based on the recommendations of the 2019 Evaluative Review and endorsed by the Advisory Group in July 2019. The ReDesign strengthens ProCap and GenCap’s project identity and its implementation will ensure greater focus on field-level impact; leadership; prioritization; capacity development; monitoring, advocacy and partnership management.