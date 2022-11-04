The GEF and Climate Change: Catalyzing Transformation

Introduction

Although the COVID-19 pandemic briefly slowed down travel and activity around the world, the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that drive climate change are at their highest levels ever registered. This is an unprecedented crisis that continues to grow. Extreme climate change effects are already impacting every region on Earth. Without concerted action at a much larger scale, these impacts are on track to worsen.

According to scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world is on track to reach or exceed 1.5°C of warming within the next two decades—much earlier than governments and business leaders have been planning for. At the current pace, even with implementation of the Paris Agreement commitments on emissions cuts, the entire “global carbon budget” that could keep warming within safe levels would be consumed before 2030.

The actions the world takes this decade will determine whether we prevent more severe climate impacts, or whether we open the door to irreversible damage at a devastating scale. The risks are highest for developing countries, which are more vulnerable to devastation and disruption. Ensuring adequate financial flows, investments, and innovation to increase the resilience of low-income and low-lying countries is critical.

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) is the largest and most experienced multilateral fund dedicated to addressing climate change and threats to nature around the world. The two climate change adaptation funds it manages—the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF) and Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF)—are uniquely focused on helping vulnerable countries prepare for and cope with the impacts of a warming planet.

Over the coming four years, the GEF will be deploying funds from a record replenishment to enable developing countries to invest in climate change mitigation and adaptation, alongside other environmental challenges.

The GEF and its partners will work in an integrated way to address land degradation, improve chemical and waste management, support sustainable forests, fight biodiversity loss, and ease pressures on the ocean, while supporting nature-based solutions that can slow and reduce the impacts of climate change. Over the next four years, the GEF will also seek to catalyze additional public and private finance and to scale up needed climate investment and help ease other pressures on our planet.

This publication presents the range of the GEF’s work in climate change mitigation and adaptation, including efforts to support clean energy, healthy oceans, and sustainable cities, food, and forests. It also provides an overview of GEF investments in climate resilience for the most vulnerable people and countries, in nature-based solutions, and in transparency and reporting, in partnership with the private sector. Please contact us for more information about efforts to finance and scale climate change solutions in support of a carbon-neutral, nature-positive, pollution-free, and climate resilient future.