The GEF and Climate Change - Catalyzing Transformation

To help catalyze transformational change, the strategy for the GEF's latest four-year investment cycle (known as GEF-7) is explicitly focused on our food, urban, and energy systems. The single largest program in GEF-7 focuses on food and land-use transformation, where there is enormous potential for both climate mitigation and adaptation. The GEF is also enhancing support for sustainable cities, recognizing that urban planning decisions today have huge implications for low-carbon and resilient development tomorrow.

More broadly, the GEF will deploy scarce financial resources where they can be most helpful to all stakeholders—governments, businesses, communities, researchers—to accelerate climate action. And the GEF is strengthening its collaboration with other key climate funds, including the Green Climate Fund. Learn more about the GEF’s work in climate change mitigation and adaptation through this publication, as we seek to support and scale climate change solutions in pursuit of systemic transformation.