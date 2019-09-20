20 Sep 2019

GDO Analytical Report: Drought in Central America – September 2019

Report
from European Commission - Joint Research Centre
Published on 18 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.18 MB)

Executive summary

  • A long-lasting drought is currently affecting Central America, replicating the strong dry spell of mid-2018, and following the below-average rainfall of early 2019.
  • Compared with the beginning of 2019, the drought has eased or halted in the southernmost part of Central America (Costa Rica and Panama), and has intensified in the north and up as far as central Mexico.
  • Impacts are primarily on agriculture, with issues for water supply in some locations. Food security is at risk in the most vulnerable countries of Central America.
  • The rainfall outlook up to November 2019 is positive overall, being slightly above average north of Honduras.
    Concerning the dry spell of 2018 and the early onset of the current drought, please refer to the GDO report of March 2019.

