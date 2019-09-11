GDO Analytical Report: Drought in Central America and Caribbean – March 2019

Executive summary

A drought is affecting the mainland and islands surrounding the Caribbean Sea. The event shows a patchy pattern distributed over several countries, in particular Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica.

The drought follows a strong dry spell in mid-2018, hitting primarily Central America and the “dry corridor”, now revived by weak El Niño conditions.

Impacts are multifold and, depending on the location, concern food security, water supply, agricultural production (crops and livestock), power generation, water transportation.