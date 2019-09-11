11 Sep 2019

GDO Analytical Report: Drought in Central America and Caribbean – March 2019

from European Commission - Joint Research Centre
Published on 29 Mar 2019
Executive summary

  • A drought is affecting the mainland and islands surrounding the Caribbean Sea. The event shows a patchy pattern distributed over several countries, in particular Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica.

  • The drought follows a strong dry spell in mid-2018, hitting primarily Central America and the “dry corridor”, now revived by weak El Niño conditions.

  • Impacts are multifold and, depending on the location, concern food security, water supply, agricultural production (crops and livestock), power generation, water transportation.

  • The outlook is negative for all continental regions south of the Caribbean Sea, while within average or above for the islands at north.

