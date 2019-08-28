GCCA+ SUPA Project design consultation workshop gets underway

28th August, 2019 Representatives from Tongatapu’s Western District communities participate in a two-day project design workshop of the Global Climate Change Alliance Project – Scaling up Pacific Adaptation (GCCA+ SUPA) project at Fanga-‘o-Pilolevu Free Wesleyan Church Hall, 28th – 29th August, 2019.

The GCCA+ SUPA is implemented under the European Union Global Public Goods and Challenges flagship and financed from the general budget of the European Union (EU). The initiative is about building sector resilience based on lessons from past actions whilst also enhancing the resilience capacity of sub-national government and other stakeholders.

Project Manager for the GCCA+ SUPA, Dr Gillian Cambers said, “We are here to listen to the communities from the Western Tongatapu, to hear the issues about flooding, climate change impacts, particularly along the coast. To hear what they are doing about it already, to hear what they see and what are the problems and how to address them.”

The information gathered from participants will be utilised to design the coastal protection with the hope of addressing the most pressing issues within the scope of the project’s time frame and budget. The project is slated to last from 2019 – 2022 with a total budget of €500,000.

Director of Climate Change Department Ms Lu’isa Tu’i’afitu Malolo said, “Communities are one of our key stakeholders that we work together to implementing these actions. Your communities have been identified as vulnerable communities to climate change as it was reported in our various community consultations.”

“You are invited to this workshop for we believe to successfully implement this project at your respective communities, it is vital to engage you in all phases of the project and that is, from designing, to implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the project.”

The communities chosen to pilot this project include Sopu, Hofoa, Siaatoutai, Nukunuku, Te’ekiu, Fo’ui, Ha’avakatolo, Kolovai, ‘Ahau, Kanokupolu and Ha’atafu.

Ms. Malolo expressed her sincere gratitude to the EU-Global Climate Change Alliance Plus Scaling up of Pacific Adaptation (EU-GCCA+ SUPA) Project for their generosity in funding this Coastal Adaptation Project and this consultation workshop.

The leading agency of the project is the Ministry of MEIDECC in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure (MOI) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

GCCA+SUPA is implemented in ten countries of the Pacific (Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Fiji, Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI), Nauru, Niue, Palau, Tonga and Tuvalu) with the objective to strengthen the implementation of sector-based, but integrated, climate change and disaster risk management strategies and plans.

