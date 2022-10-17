Gavi, Moderna update COVAX supply agreement; agree on access to variant-containing vaccines for lower-income countries

Gavi and Moderna agree to cancel remaining volumes under existing COVAX supply agreement

Two parties establish framework for lower-income countries to access up to 100 million doses of variant-containing vaccine (VCV) through COVAX

Geneva, 17 October 2022 -- Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance announced today that it had signed an agreement with Moderna related to the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income countries supported by the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC). Under the agreement, Gavi and Moderna agree to cancel remaining volumes under their previous agreement in 2022, and establish a framework for lower-income countries to access doses of variant-containing vaccine (VCV) beginning in 2023. Gavi will have the right to access up to 100 million VCV doses, at Moderna's lowest tiered price, on behalf of AMC participants.

"This agreement with Moderna represents a critical step for equitable access, helping COVAX adjust its portfolio to current demand and ensuring lower income countries have access to variant-containing vaccines to use where appropriate," said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, which leads procurement and delivery at scale for COVAX.

In the two years since the first COVID-19 vaccine received WHO emergency approval in December 2020, COVAX has delivered 1.8 billion doses to 146 countries around the world -- the largest and fastest public health rollout in history. This includes nearly 186 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, through both the advance purchase agreement with Moderna and dose donations. This effort has enabled 92 lower-income countries to protect, on average, more than 50% of their populations with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine -- and protect the majority of those at highest risk such as health care workers and the elderly.

"Gavi and our COVAX partners have been pivotal in ensuring the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, leading the largest and most rapid vaccine rollout in history,' said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "We are proud of our role in this endeavor and will continue to support COVAX's mission to ensure broad, affordable, and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines across low- and middle-income countries as we move towards a world where COVID-19 is endemic."

A key element to COVAX's ability to deploy COVID-19 vaccines at a historically high rate has been its ability to adapt to an unpredictable and rapidly changing pandemic environment. This latest agreement is part of an on-going effort to actively manage COVAX's portfolio to meet countries' evolving needs and be prepared for unexpected future scenarios by rephasing, resizing and updating supply agreements with manufacturers and donors.

Recognising that countries' needs are still constantly changing, COVAX has also updated its allocation model so that AMC participants can now request -- and be rapidly allocated -- doses at any time. To-date, COVAX has been able to make doses available for 100% of the country requests received through this "rolling allocation" process.

