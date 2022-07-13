Gavi continues to be a top performer in global aid transparency index

Gavi ranked in the highest category out of 50 international development organisations assessed in the 2022 Aid Transparency Index.

Gavi recognised for improving its overall performance and consistently publishing data to the International Aid Transparency Index

Pascal Barollier, Managing Director of Public Engagement & Information Services at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance: "We are proud of these results. Our commitment to transparency is central to ensuring we deliver impact in the countries we support."

**Geneva, 13 July 2022 **-- Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance has been included in the highest 'Very good' category of Publish What You Fund's 2022 Aid Transparency Index published today, ranking eighth out of 50 major international development organisations analysed. This is the fourth time Gavi has received the highest ranking in the only global index on aid transparency.

Publish What You Fund credited Gavi for improving its consistently publishing data to the International Aid Transparency Index. With a score of 87.1, Gavi's rating within the 'very good' category is higher than it was in 2020 -- a reflection of the organizations' continued commitment to build and improve systems and processes in support of transparency.

"Transparency makes for better organisations. It is not only critical to our donors, recipient governments, civil society and other stakeholders -- it is central to ensuring Gavi delivers impact in the countries we support," said Pascal Barollier, Managing Director of Public Engagement & Information Services at Gavi. "We are proud of these results, and, as in the past, we will use the analysis to build on the progress made and improve further in the years to come."

Recognising the role transparency plays in ensuring vaccination programmes are sustainable and inclusive of all stakeholders, Gavi has made significant efforts to continually improve its systems -- including addressing key areas of improvement highlighted by Publish What You Fund in the past. The implementation of specific measures, for example, those related to information and data management, led Gavi to move up from the "good" category to the "very good" category in 2020.

The decision to award Gavi with one of its highest ever scores is particularly significant given that since 2020, it has been a co-lead of COVAX, alongside the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the World Health Organization (WHO), working with key delivery partner UNICEF, to ensure people in all corners of the world could access to COVID-19 vaccines once they were available. This incredible additional complexity required Gavi to innovate further in order to ensure transparency remained at the heart of all aspects of its work, including its administration of the COVAX Facility.

The Aid Transparency Index is the only independent measure of aid transparency among the world's major development agencies. It is an initiative of the non-governmental organisation Publish What You Fund, which champions aid and development transparency as critical drivers of inclusive decision-making, public accountability and lasting change. Gavi was a founding signatory to the International Aid Transparency Initiative in 2008 and uses this global standard to publish its aid information.

