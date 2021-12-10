Gavi and Moderna reach agreement for additional supply to COVAX

Agreement will make up to an additional 150 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available to COVAX Facility participants in Q2 and Q3 2022, at the lowest tiered price

**Gavi and Moderna have also agreed to advance availability of 20 million doses – originally scheduled to be available in Q1 2022 – to Q4 2021 **

Aurélia Nguyen, Managing Director of the Office of the COVAX Facility: “We continue to actively manage the COVAX portfolio to respond to the needs of countries and remain adaptable in the face of this continually evolving pandemic: this agreement is a further step in that direction. Gavi encourages all manufacturers to continue to prioritize transparent, consistent, and predictable supply to COVAX – providing lower-income countries with the visibility needed to plan successful vaccination campaigns and increase coverage rates.”

**Geneva, 10 December 2021 **– Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance announced today that it reached an agreement to access an additional 150 million doses of the mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 manufactured by Moderna, to be made available to COVAX at their lowest global tiered price. This amendment to the existing advance purchase agreement (APA) between Gavi and Moderna means a total of up to 650 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be available to COVAX participants through 2021 and 2022.

As part of an urgent call for manufacturers to prioritise supply to COVAX, Gavi and Moderna have also reached agreement to pre-pone the availability of 20 million doses to COVAX. These doses, originally scheduled to be released to COVAX in Q1 2022, are now being made available in Q4 2021 instead.

“We are very pleased to announce this agreement with Moderna for additional volumes and earlier access to doses for COVAX participants,” said Aurélia Nguyen, Managing Director of the Office of the COVAX Facility. “We continue to actively manage the COVAX portfolio to respond to the needs of countries and remain adaptable in the face of this continually evolving pandemic: this agreement is a further step in that direction. Gavi encourages all manufacturers to continue to prioritize transparent, consistent, and predictable supply to COVAX – providing lower-income countries with the long-term visibility required to plan successful vaccination campaigns and increase coverage rates.”

As part of the largest and most complex vaccine rollout in history, COVAX has so far delivered more than 650 million doses to 144 countries. Despite initial supply setbacks, deliveries continue to accelerate steadily and will continue to do so through the end of the year and into 2022. As COVAX works closely with low- and lower-middle-income countries to support readiness and increase absorptive capacity, predictable supply, along with tailored delivery funding and support, will be critical to ensuring these countries can plan ahead for successful rollout – and thus achieve higher coverage rates.

About COVAX

COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is co-led by CEPI, Gavi and WHO – working in partnership with UNICEF and PAHO as delivery partners, developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers, the World Bank, and others. It is the only global initiative that is working with governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide to both high-income and lower-income countries.

About Gavi’s role in COVAX

Gavi is leading on procurement and delivery at scale for COVAX: coordinating the design, implementation and administration of the COVAX Facility and the Gavi COVAX AMC and working with its Alliance partners UNICEF and WHO, in collaboration with governments, to support country readiness and delivery.

As part of this role, Gavi hosts the Office of the COVAX Facility to coordinate the operation and governance of the mechanism as a whole, manages relationships with Facility participants, and negotiates advance purchase agreements with manufacturers of promising vaccine candidates to secure doses on behalf of the 190 economies participating in the COVAX Facility.

It also coordinates design, operation and fundraising for the COVAX AMC that supports 92 lower-income economies, including a no-fault compensation mechanism that will be administered by WHO. As part of this work, Gavi supports governments and partners on ensuring country readiness, providing funding and oversight of UNICEF procurement of vaccines as well as partners’ and governments work on readiness and delivery. This includes support for cold chain equipment, technical assistance, syringes, vehicles, and other aspects of the vastly complex logistical operation for delivery.

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate half the world’s children against some of the world’s deadliest diseases. Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation – over 888 million children – and prevented more than 15 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 73 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningitis and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation and reaching the unvaccinated children still being left behind, employing innovative finance and the latest technology – from drones to biometrics – to save millions more lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organizations that fund Gavi’s work here.

