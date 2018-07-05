‘Game-changer’ drug could save thousands of women’s lives in childbirth, says WHO

27 June 2018

Listen to the interview

Excessive bleeding after childbirth still kills around 70,000 mothers a year, but a new heat-resistant drug called carbetocin, which does not need refrigeration, could now save “thousands of women’s lives” in low- and middle-income countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

WHO spokesperson Gregory Hartl explained to Daniel Johnson why the development is a potential “game-changer” for women’s health.

Audio Credit: Daniel Johnson, UN News - Geneva Audio Duration: 2'54"