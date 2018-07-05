05 Jul 2018

‘Game-changer’ drug could save thousands of women’s lives in childbirth, says WHO

Report
from UN News Service
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original

27 June 2018

Excessive bleeding after childbirth still kills around 70,000 mothers a year, but a new heat-resistant drug called carbetocin, which does not need refrigeration, could now save “thousands of women’s lives” in low- and middle-income countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

WHO spokesperson Gregory Hartl explained to Daniel Johnson why the development is a potential “game-changer” for women’s health.

Audio Credit: Daniel Johnson, UN News - Geneva Audio Duration: 2'54"

