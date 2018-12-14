Gaining ground: Women and territorial power-sharing in peace processes

INTRODUCTION

Peace processes often focus on how to share or split power between the political and military groups at the heart of the conflict, in order to accommodate the wider identity and political groups they represent. Arrangements for sharing or splitting power can focus on political institutions, economic arrangements, military arrangements, or territory (or different combinations of these).

When peace negotiations propose territorial powersharing, this restructuring of the state presents opportunities for inclusion, and conversely, some inclusion trade-offs, for women to reflect on. Discussions of territory, power, and autonomy in peace processes often focus on the opportunities which these arrangements provide for the inclusion of ethnic, national or indigenous groups, and sometimes for political/military movements which operate from a particular geographic area. Despite the risk of destabilizing postconflict democracies (Graham, Miller, and Strøm, 2017), these arrangements often emerge as the only realistic option after violent intra-state conflict. The frequency with which territorial divisions of power are agreed on in peace processes means that women involved in these processes are likely to engage with this form of power-sharing.

This Brief presents the different forms of territorial power-sharing that arise in peace agreements, and the potential opportunities and risks for women’s inclusion that these can entail. It proposes critical questions that women could ask of peace processes if territorial power-sharing is likely to be negotiated, and highlights strategies and tactics that women and allies have used in conflict-affected contexts to navigate inclusion issues.