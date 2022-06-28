G7 Statement on Global Food Security, Elmau, 28 June 2022

We, the Leaders of the G7, will spare no effort to increase global food and nutrition security and to protect the most vulnerable, whom the food crisis threatens to hit the hardest.

I. The Challenge

We note with grave concern that in 2022, according to the UN Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance (UN GCRG), up to 323 million people globally will become acutely food insecure or are at high risk, marking a new record high. Multiple intertwined crises, including conflicts, the COVID-19-pandemic, the loss of biodiversity, climate change and ongoing global economic uncertainty around the globe result in this existential challenge. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, including its blocking of export routes for Ukraine´s grain, is dramatically aggravating the hunger crisis; it has triggered disruptions of agricultural production, supply chains and trade that have driven world food and fertiliser prices to unprecedented levels for which Russia bears enormous responsibility. In our pursuit to ensure that all people can realise their right to adequate food, we reaffirm our goal to lift 500 million people out of hunger and malnutrition by 2030, as resolved in the 2015 G7 Elmau commitment.

II. Our Response: Global Alliance for Food Security

We are convinced that this multidimensional crisis can only be solved through a joint global effort. Therefore, and in strong support of the UN GCRG, we are building the Global Alliance for Food Security jointly with the World Bank as a coordinated and solidarity response to the challenges ahead. We will cooperate closely with international partners beyond the G7 with the aim of transforming political commitments into concrete actions, as planned by various initiatives such as the Team Europe’s response to global food insecurity and the Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission (FARM), the Roadmap for Global Food Security – Call to Action, and key regional outreach initiatives, including towards African countries and with the Mediterranean Ministerial Dialogue on the Food Security Crisis as well as the Uniting for Global Food Security Ministerial Conference. We urge our partners, including the private sector, to join us in our efforts to increase solidarity towards the most vulnerable.

III. Our Actions

In our commitment to the Global Alliance for Food Security: