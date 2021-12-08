G7 principles supporting a vision of improved global food security monitoring and analysis

As part of their Elmau Food Security Commitment, G7 Members pledged in 2015 to “improve the data input for monitoring our goal regarding food security”. G7 also committed to “better connect short-, medium- and long-term support, embedded within a comprehensive development strategy, in order to strengthen resilience… as key to increasing effectiveness and sustainability.” Considering the deterioration of global food security, in particular with the onset of the pandemic, in 2021 the G7 FSWG agreed to further improve the approach to interventions towards this commitment to maximise effectiveness and impact.

During their deliberations through the G7 Food Security Working Group, partners

agreed on the nature and importance of the problem and felt the urgency to take action

welcomed a landscaping study commissioned by the UK Presidency exploring elements of current global food security monitoring systems, agriculture data, mapping and monitoring systems, gaps in these systems, and potential solutions to address these

agreed on this analysis to inform joint action and complement work by the G7 Famine Prevention Compact that called for strengthened data and analysis, based on the IPC as the gold standard

supported and informed a consultation and visioning phase, involving G7 technical experts, keystone multilaterals, and incorporating country and regional voices as much as possible

G7 partners agreed key principles for a vision to enhance evidence-based, action-oriented global food security monitoring and analysis that emerged from the analysis and consultation process. These include: