G7 Pact for Pandemic Readiness Concept Note (20 May 2022)

What are the objectives and key pillars of the G7 Pact?

The Pact is a focused action building upon past and current G7 initiatives to strengthen global pandemic readiness. It thematically centers on: (1) collaborative surveillance and (2) predictable rapid response.

The Pact is a strategic and conceptual exercise to decisively improve implementation, coordination and cooperation of our G7 actions in the area of collaborative surveillance and predictable and rapid response. It will also consider existing workstreams with a view to avoid overlaps and duplication. The G7 is expected to send out a clear signal to lead by example for improving pandemic readiness. The Pact reflects the intentions of the G7.

The Pact does not create rights or give rise to any obligations under national or international law. The Pact should be supportive of the development and the negotiation of a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and not pre-empt or replace proposed lines of actions.

The Pact will advance a global network approach to enhance pandemic surveillance and response capabilities and capacities. This will be done including through our renewed commitments from the 2015 G7 Summit at “Schloss Elmau” to support the implementation of the International Health Regulations (IHR) core capacities, recognizing that a highly qualified workforce is central for successful IHR implementation. We want to nurture an enhanced network for pandemic readiness with regional and national nodes on all continents. We want to further advance the idea of making use of geographically representative centers of excellence, which are networked together.