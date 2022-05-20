G7 Health Ministers’ Communiqué, 20 May 2022, Berlin

We, the G7 Health Ministers, met in Berlin, Germany, on 19 and 20 May 2022, at an extraordinary time of multiple, acute crises. We affirm our common values as a strong basis of collaboration and responsibility in challenging times like these: We have a special responsibility to foster better health solutions for the G7, as well as for all people. We are committed to work in multilateral cooperation and partnership with other countries and stakeholders based on our shared values, as laid out in the G7 Leaders’ Communiqué 2021 and other relevant G7 declarations. Participatory processes, including a whole-ofgovernment and whole-of-society approach, in strong cooperation with civil society, are central to our work and to delivering improved health outcomes for all. We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Russia’s unjustifiable, unprovoked and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. Russia has blatantly violated the rules-based international order, international law and humanitarian principles and it has breached universally agreed and legally binding fundamental principles such as peaceful cooperation, sovereignty, self-determination and territorial integrity. We reiterate our constant call on Russia to put an end to the war it started and to end the suffering and loss of life it continues to cause. We underscore the significant disruptions of the Ukrainian health system caused by the Russian war of aggression, with hundreds of hospitals and health facilities damaged and destroyed by attacks, with thousands of health workers being displaced. Millions of displaced people currently have limited or no access to health services, and people are dying because of disrupted life-saving treatments. We are committed to supporting the government of Ukraine in their continued effort to protect the health of the Ukrainian people from public health threats.

We will continue to support Ukraine with a view to strengthen the operation and the rebuilding of the health system now and in future and will closely coordinate our respective G7 endeavours as a central part of the G7 work in the second half of 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic is in its third year, and new variants and sub-variants continue to threaten progress we have made. The silent pandemic of antimicrobial resistance, and disruptions to routine health services, have set us further back from achieving universal health coverage (UHC) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 3 on health and well-being. Climate change detrimentally impacts the health of all people, and our common future.

The multiple crises affect certain populations such as women and girls and those already experiencing health inequities based on race, culture, gender, age, socioeconomic status, ability, and geographic location as well as those living with chronic physical or mental illness. We will pay special attention to those groups and regions, develop gender-, age-, and culturally sensitive responses, and reduce health inequalities within and between communities, regions and countries. We need to strengthen health systems to restore essential health services for women and girls, including to address the COVID-19 pandemic’s negative impacts on sexual and reproductive health and rights for all, including access to comprehensive sexuality education, contraception, and safe abortion and post-abortion care. We commit to transparent decision-making and clear communication that is based on scientific evidence. The multiple crises that impact health require strategic foresight, connecting data from the human, animal and environmental sectors, and harnessing the strengths of digitalisation, which allows for new forms of analysis and more inclusive, agile cooperation. Therefore, we will improve the generation, exchange and application of scientific evidence, integrating the One Health approach, placing a special focus on surveillance, early detection and warning based on a specifically educated and trained pandemic workforce to strengthen the global network approach. We recognise that the G7 plays an important role in taking forward lessons learned from COVID-19 and strengthening the global health architecture. We must strengthen our capacity to prevent, prepare for and respond to future global health emergencies and make further efforts to achieve universal health coverage. G7 Health Ministers discussed the important issue of vaccine equity in a joint session with G7 Development Ministers.

We will continue our support for international organisations, and will increase our focus on the human-animal-climate-environment nexus through the One Health approach. We will continuously strive to close financing gaps recognised inter alia by the G20 Joint Finance-Health Taskforce, in part through a new financial intermediary fund for pandemic preparedness and response, and will continue to work in close collaboration with Finance Ministers. G7 Health Ministers welcomed having a discussion on global health issues in a joint session with G7 Finance Ministers and key international organisations.