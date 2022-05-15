G7 Foreign Ministers: Action Plan on COVID-19, 13 May 2022

We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, have endorsed the following Action Plan:

Much has already been achieved by our efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, with global vaccine supply now rapidly accelerating. However, there remain significant gaps in the global response to the current health crisis. Challenges remain to address equity in this COVID-19 pandemic and future pandemic preparedness. As G7, we have a particular responsibility to work with implementing countries and economies to help address these gaps. Given the wide ranging impacts of the pandemic, Foreign Ministers have a crucial role to play in ensuring that comprehensive, cross-cutting and swift action is taken.

Our contribution as Foreign Ministers to the overall G7 engagement in Global Health in 2022 will focus on jointly addressing gaps in the global COVID-19 vaccination campaign, including in critical 'last mile’ contexts and with a focus on vulnerable groups, expanding emphasis and support for frontline health workers and necessary equipment. In line with other G7 initiatives, we will work with countries and the international community to begin planning for the ongoing COVID-19 response for 2023 and beyond to help build political commitment for preparedness for the future.

This effort aligns to the WHO Global Vaccination Strategy and the commitment taken by G20 at the Leaders’ Summit in Rome in October 2021. To this end we commit to:

VACCINES