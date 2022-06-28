G7 "chasing headlines” despite increasing global hunger crisis

International development charity, Christian Aid, has warned the G7’s $4.5 billion pledge to tackle global hunger amounts to “chasing headlines” despite millions more at increasing risk of famine. Christian Aid’s Head of Global Policy and Advocacy, Fionna Smyth, said:

“The hunger crisis in the Horn of Africa is deteriorating quickly. Even though people across the region are on the brink of famine due to severe climate-induced drought and the war in Ukraine, world leaders have once again failed to act with the urgency and scale needed.

“Just like the $7bn committed by the G7 in the Famine Compact to end starvation just last year, there is no indication of where this year’s $4.5bn money is coming from or when it will reach people desperately in need. Chasing headlines doesn’t save lives.

“Equally, world leaders must tackle the overlapping nature of the climate crisis and global hunger by delivering on new climate finance. If the COP27 summit later this year is going to truly tackle the climate crisis, we need more than hot air to address loss and damage.”

END.

Notes to editors:

With four failed back-to-back rainy seasons, the Horn of Africa is suffering the worst drought in 40 years. In addition, the war in Ukraine has escalated conditions by pushing up the cost of food and fuel prices. The UN estimates 18.4m people face food insecurity.

The G7 leaders' statement can be found here and the statement on global food security here.