G20, other main economies must lead by example, Secretary-General stresses, proposing climate-positive actions for building back from COVID-19

SG/SM/20064

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, held in Berlin on 28 April:

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the fragility of our societies and economies to global shocks, such as disease or climate disruption.

As we recover, we must build back better for people and the planet. We have the guides and tools we need — the Paris Agreement on climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Governments have pledged to present, within a year, new nationally determined contributions and long-term strategies to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

This commitment must be maintained. And the main economies, the G20 (Group of 20) countries, must lead by example. I have proposed six climate-positive actions for building back:

Invest in green jobs.

Do not bail out polluting industries.

End fossil-fuel subsidies.

Take climate risks into account in all financial and policy decisions.

Work together.

And, most important, leave no one behind.

Together, we can improve health, reduce inequalities and re-energize struggling economies.

Like the coronavirus, greenhouse gases respect no boundaries. Isolation is not a solution. No country can succeed alone.

For information media. Not an official record.