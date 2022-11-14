G20 must not delay in addressing the hunger crisis

A severe hunger crisis is worsening by the day and girls are among those the most affected.

As world leaders prepare to gather at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia from November 15-16, a severe hunger crisis is worsening by the day and girls are among those the most affected. We, at Plan International are looking to G20 member states to recognise and address that the hunger crisis needs immediate attention and to make sure that these levels of food insecurity are never seen again.

In an open letter, we are urging G20 member states to ensure that all funding and efforts to respond to the hunger crisis today and prevent food insecurity in the future, will consider the needs of girls. Funds must be committed so that not another day is lost while hunger threatens millions.Right now almost 50 million people are on the brink of famine in 45 countries and are in need of urgent assistance.

The initial contributions from the international community in response to warnings over the past 20 months of the global hunger crisis have been a good start, yet effective action is delayed and remains heavily under-resourced.

Girls and women the most affected

Sadou Midou is a widow who is bringing up her children alone in Tillabéri, Niger. She and her family are surviving on one meal a day and she often goes without food to ensure her children can eat. "Children cry when they are hungry. Adults can make do with what little they have, but children need food to satisfy them."

Despite the challenges she faces, Sadou is determined that her younger children should stay in school -- often children, especially girls, drop out during times of droughts and food shortages to help their families find food and water or to search for work.

Women and girls account for 70% of the world's hungry, they are usually the ones most affected by food shortages, with girls often eating least and last. Not only do they have less access to food, but they are vulnerable to child labour, early and forced marriages and sexual exploitation.

Sadou is just one of the millions of people globally who is in urgent need of food assistance. Somalia, Ethiopia, northern Nigeria, Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti, Burkina Faso, Niger and Kenya are among those at highest risk of food insecurity.

From South Sudan to Haiti, Plan International is present in many of the countries most affected by this global food crisis. We are scaling up programmes such as nutrition support, cash and voucher assistance, food distributions, child protection, school meal programmes and livelihoods support.

But we urgently need more funds, so that we can reach more children, especially girls and their families.

How to turn around the hunger crisis

For this reason, we have set out five key asks to the G20 member states. They are as follows: