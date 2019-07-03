G20 Leaders “Reaffirm commitment to eradicate polio”

Political will apparent for Universal Health Coverage, Primary Health Care and polio eradication with Japan’s leadership

In Osaka, Japan, G20 Leaders met on 28-29 June 2019, and discussed major challenges facing the world and the importance of eradicating polio. The G20 declaration states, “We reaffirm our commitment to eradicate polio as well as to end the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria and look forward to the success of the sixth replenishment of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.”

The pledging event of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative will be hosted by the UAE in November 2019 to ensure full financing and implementation of the efforts to finish the job.

There has been strong historical political support for polio eradication from both the G7 and the G20, at leaders- and Ministers of health-levels.

The G20 Declaration outlines that “Primary healthcare, including access to medicines, vaccination, nutrition, water and sanitation, health promotion and disease prevention is a cornerstone for advancing health and inclusion.”

The Japanese Presidency has been promoting a powerful global health agenda, both during its G7 Presidency in 2016 and this year at the G20, as a recognition that health is a prerequisite for sustainable and inclusive economic growth. Japan’s leadership has focused on Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) and demonstrated essential linkages with programmes contributing to health systems strengthening, and forming integral part of primary health care, including routine immunization and polio eradication.

Japan will be leading the organization of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level meeting on UHC in September 2019 and the consultation process to finalize the political declaration “UHC: Moving Together to Build a Healthier World”.

In addition to the G20 Health Ministers meeting in Okayama in October 2019, Japan will also organize the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama in the summer 2019, during which it will host the replenishment launch of Gavi, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s newest partner.